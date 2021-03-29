Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,762.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.03. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

