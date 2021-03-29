Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,097 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.