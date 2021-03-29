Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

ALE opened at $67.62 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

