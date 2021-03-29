Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 152.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.