Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 77,657 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

