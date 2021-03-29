Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of New Senior Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of -58.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

