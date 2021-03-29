Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,749 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

