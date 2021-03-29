Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.50

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 711238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

