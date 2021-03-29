FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,658. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.03 and its 200-day moving average is $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.