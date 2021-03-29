Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $31.75. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.