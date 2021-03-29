FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FFDF remained flat at $$73.51 during midday trading on Monday. FFD Financial has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

