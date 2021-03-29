Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,877,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 13.2% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 4.39% of Fidelity National Financial worth $503,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $148,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $94,891,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. 36,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.