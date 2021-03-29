Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

