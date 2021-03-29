Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.