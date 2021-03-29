Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

