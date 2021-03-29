Filecash (FIC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.98 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $6.98 million and $300,994.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00220248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.00947638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

