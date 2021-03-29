Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Purchases $982,068.08 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $982,068.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FTCV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,503. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

