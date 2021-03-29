FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $591,688.78

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $591,688.78 and $888.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

