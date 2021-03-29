Fire Lotto (FLOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $218.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 75.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 110.1% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $285,149.04 and $218.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00081831 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

