Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRMUF remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Monday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

