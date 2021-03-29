Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FRMUF remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Monday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.