First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 864,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,024. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

