First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FBTT stock remained flat at $$31.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
