First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBTT stock remained flat at $$31.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

