First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Short Interest Update

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. First Citrus Bancorporation has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.75.

About First Citrus Bancorporation

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

