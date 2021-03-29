First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Short Interest Update

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. First Citrus Bancorporation has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.75.
About First Citrus Bancorporation
