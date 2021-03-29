First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.15

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $29.04. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $527.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

