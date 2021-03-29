First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $22.97

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $23.85. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 754 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

