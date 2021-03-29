First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
