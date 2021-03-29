First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.47

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 922428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

