First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the February 28th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,002,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of QCLN traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.37. 4,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

