First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.00% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $354,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

