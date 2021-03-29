First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
