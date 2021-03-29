First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

