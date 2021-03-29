First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

