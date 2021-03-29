FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

