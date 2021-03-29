Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

