Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 552,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,071. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

