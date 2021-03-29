FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. FLETA has a total market cap of $13.89 million and $2.85 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,131,168,060 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

