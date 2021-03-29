FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of FLIR Systems worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 43.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

