Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.