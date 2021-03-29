Flow Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $32.02 or 0.00055771 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $974.40 million and $92.51 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.