Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Short Interest Up 104.6% in March

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,979. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.