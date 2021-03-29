Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.02

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 9475364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
FLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $514.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
