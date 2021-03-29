Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.02

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 9475364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

FLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $514.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.