FOAM Market Capitalization Tops $36.83 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $36.83 million and $362,266.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,934,910 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.