Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. S&T Bank owned about 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 5,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,783. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

