Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

NYSE:FL opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

