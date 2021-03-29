Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,005,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,665,619,000 after buying an additional 221,597,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

