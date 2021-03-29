Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.07

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.07 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.07 ($1.23), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The stock has a market cap of £571.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68. The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.56%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

