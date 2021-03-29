Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAII. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000.

NYSE FAII opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

