Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Shares Down 0.5%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.88. 18,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 124,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III operates as a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

