Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$12.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.14.

FVI traded down C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$7.91. 495,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 65.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

