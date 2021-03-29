Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $93.99 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.