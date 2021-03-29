Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $12.92. Fossil Group shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 15,541 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

